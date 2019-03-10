



Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i of Kaduna and Governorship Candidate of the APC in the state has defeated his PDP counterpart, Mr Isa Ashiru-Kudan, in the latter’s LGA, Kudan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC defeated PDP in both the governorship and state assembly elections in the council area.

Announcing the result at Kudan, headquarters of Kudan LGA, the Returning Officer, Prof. Haladu Isa-Bayero, said that APC defeated PDP in the gubernatorial election with 28, 622 votes against PDP’s 22, 022 votes.

He also said that the APC Candidate for Kudan Constituency, Mr Faisal Abbas-Likoro, polled 29, 395 votes to defeat other contestants.

He said that Abbas-Likoro’s closest rival, Junaidu Yakubu of PDP, scored 20, 584 votes.

Isa-Bayero said: “I, the Returning Officer for Kaduna State House of Assembly Election in Kudan, hereby declare Faisal Abbas Likoro of APC, the winner of Saturday, March 9 State Assembly Election in Kudan.

“Faisal Abbas Likoro is, therefore, returned as the duly elected member, Kaduna State House of Assembly to represent Kudan, having polled the highest number of votes and satisfied all requirements of the law.