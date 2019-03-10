



Mrs. Comfort Amwe, the PDP candidate, has won the Sanga State Constituency seat in the Kaduna House of Assembly, flooring the incumbent, Haliru Dangana of the APC.

Abubakar Usman, INEC Returning Officer, who announced the results in Gwantu, headquarters of Sanga Local Government, said that Amwe got 21,625 votes, while Dangana scored 19,830.

Usman further disclosed that PDP recorded a total of 21,226 votes while APC scored 20,806 in the Kaduna governorship contest.