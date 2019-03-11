



As results of gubernatorial/state Assembly elections trickled in in Kaduna, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was glaring that the party was short-changed in some election results in parts of the state.

Addressing the media on Sunday, PDP chairman in the state, Felix Hassan Hyet, who accused the electoral body of playing double standard, said in almost all the northern parts of the state, card-readers were not being used but results were accepted by INEC.

Hyet disclosed that INEC did not follow the initial warning that election in any area where card-reader was not used will be cancelled.

The chairman revealed that there were areas like Rigasa and others in Igabi Local Government Area of the state where INEC Returning Officer was summoned to Government House and the result was changed in favor of the ruling party.

He accused Kaduna State government officials of interfering in the election process, especially in the northern part of the state.

According to him, “Kagarko and Sanga local government areas are under siege right now as I am speaking to you, because they want the results of those areas changed by all means.

“We will not accept results in any area in which the original result as declared at the polling units is not followed, he warned.

“Similarly, we are disappointed in some security personnel who aided the ruling party in Kaduna State to doctor the result.

He questioned how a referee on the field becomes a player.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven of the 11 local government areas in the results so far released by INEC for the governorship election held on Saturday.

Prof. Mohammed Yahuza Bello, the Collation Officer for the governorship polls in the state, announced the result at the collation center in Kaduna.

El-Rufai won in Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi, Kudan, Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas, while the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) trailed with four local government areas, including Kajuru, Kaura, Jaba and Kachia councils.