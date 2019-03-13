



Pastors in Kaduna under the auspices of Pastors United for Change Association in Kaduna have congratulated Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for emerging victorious in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

The pastors also called on political gladiators especially from the opposition parties in the state to close ranks with governor El-Rufai in moving the state forward and shun politics of bitterness.

In a statement by the National Chairman of the association, Rev. David Adeniran, urged citizens of Kaduna to support the governor in his quest to transform the state to an enviable height.

“El-Rufai’s victory is divine and we strongly believe that it will bring a lot of benefits to the good people of Kaduna state.

“However, we are hoping that the emergency of Mallam Nasir El-rufai will turn around the fortune of the state and place the state amongst the leading economy in Nigeria.

“With the cooperation of all and sundry, we are not in doubt in the capacity of the governor in providing good governance for the teeming population of the state going by his track records of performances.

“His re-election is a testimony to the level of confidence that he enjoy among the people of the state, attributable to his wisdom, experience in politics, sense of engagement and devotion to the service and the protection of the interests of the state.

“In our part as clerics, we shall continue to encourage the government in doing the right thing at all times for the benefit of all, and also to continue in our prayers for the Governor El-Rufai led administration not to derail from its promises.”