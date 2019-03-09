



Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has decried low turnout of voters in Kaduna.

El-Rufai, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however expressed optimism that the turn out will improve before the close of voting.

His wife, Hajiyah Ummi El-Rufai, also lamented low turnout of voters but was optimistic there will be turn-up as the voting continues.

The governor arrived his polling unit at Ungwar Sarki ward at exactly 8:27 am and joined the queue.

El-Rufai, who insisted on joining the queue, said it was the right thing to do as a patriotic citizen.

While reacting to the low turnout of electorate, the Governor said: “I am very optimistic that the turnout will improve. I think people are taking their time to come out and cast their votes for the candidates of their voice”.

Speaking on the security situation, the governor lauded the security agencies for being proactive.

“The military are out, although, they are not close to the polling unit, but they are out to ensure that everyone is safe.

“On the part of INEC, they have done well and we hope to have a peaceful election,” the governor said.

While reacting to the low turnout of electorate, he says: “I am very optimistic that the turnout will improve. I think people are taking their time to come out and cast their votes for the candidates of their voice”.

Speaking on the security situation, the governor lauded the security agencies for being proactive. “The military are out, although, they are not close to the polling unit, but they are out to ensure that everyone is safe.

“On the part of INEC, they have done well and we hope to have a peaceful election,” the governor said.