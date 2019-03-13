



Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has named Hadiza Balarabe, deputy governor-elect as the head of a 38-member transition committee, he set up ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

This was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

El-Rufai explained that the duty of the transition committee was to prepare the ground work for the government.

Members of the committee include Emmanuel Jekada, Kaduna state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the two Senators-elect, Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Uba Sani, as well Zainab Ahmed, Finance Minister.

Others are Idris Othman, Husaini Adamu Dikko, Charles Bonat, former SSG in the state; Hafsat Baba, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development; Kabir Mato, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Muhammad Abdullahi, Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission and Ben Kure, Director-General, Kaduna State APC Campaign Organisation.

Muhammad Bello and Sani Sidi, former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), also made the list.

El-Rufai was re-elected in the March 9 election, having polled 1,045,427 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 814,168 votes.