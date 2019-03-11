Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is on the verge of being returned as the winner of Saturday’s election.

Results already declared at the state collation centre indicate that the governor won in 14 of the 23 local governments.

Isa Ashiru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining nine.

A sum of the declared results shows that Mr El-Rufai is currently having a lead of over 231, 000 votes.

The PDP has threatened to reject the election result if is ‘against the wish of the people.’

A press conference on Monday, chairman of the party, Felix Hyet, alleged irregularities and rigging in the Saturday election.

See official local government results below:

1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

5. IKARA LG
APC – 41, 969
PDP – 22, 553

Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi

6. KUBAU LG
APC – 67, 182
PDP – 17, 074

Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba

7. KAJURU LG
APC – 10, 229
PDP – 34, 658

Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim

8. GIWA LG
APC – 51, 455
PDP – 19, 834

Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu

9. KAURU
APC – 34, 844
PDP – 31, 928

Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh

10. KACHIA LG
APC – 30, 812
PDP – 51,780

Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi

11. SOBA LG
APC – 55, 046
PDP – 25, 440

Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim

12. ZANGON KATAF LG
APC – 13, 448
PDP – 87, 546

Collation Officer: Olusegun Ajayi

13. SANGA LG
APC – 20, 806
PDP – 21, 226

Collation Officer: Alhassan Muhammed

14. KADUNA NORTH LG
APC – 97, 243
PDP – 27, 665

Collation Officer: Zakari Muhammed

15. BIRNIN GWARI LG
APC – 32, 292
PDP – 16, 901

Collation Officer: Muhammed Shehu

16. CHIKUN LG
APC – 24, 262
PDP – 86, 261
Collation Officer: Prof. Emmanuel Bamidele

17. SABON GARI
APC – 57, 655
PDP – 25, 519

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Idris

18. LERE LG
APC – 71, 056
PDP – 45, 215

Collation Officer: Dr. Salihu Musa

19. JEMA’A LG
APC – 21, 265
PDP – 63, 129

Collation Officer: Dr Uguru Chike

20. KAGARKO LG
APC – 21, 982
PDP – 26, 643

Collation Officer: Ibrahim Adamu

21. KADUNA SOUTH LG
APC – 102, 035
PDP – 37, 948

Collation Officer: Prof. Wilson

22. IGABI LG
APC – 102, 612
PDP – 31, 429

23. ZARIA LG
APC – 111, 014
PDP – 35, 356

Collation Officer: Prof. Muhammad Garba

