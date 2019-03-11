Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is on the verge of being returned as the winner of Saturday’s election.
Results already declared at the state collation centre indicate that the governor won in 14 of the 23 local governments.
Isa Ashiru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining nine.
A sum of the declared results shows that Mr El-Rufai is currently having a lead of over 231, 000 votes.
The PDP has threatened to reject the election result if is ‘against the wish of the people.’
A press conference on Monday, chairman of the party, Felix Hyet, alleged irregularities and rigging in the Saturday election.
See official local government results below:
1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764
Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301
Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar
3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola
4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022
Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi
5. IKARA LG
APC – 41, 969
PDP – 22, 553
Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi
6. KUBAU LG
APC – 67, 182
PDP – 17, 074
Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba
7. KAJURU LG
APC – 10, 229
PDP – 34, 658
Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim
8. GIWA LG
APC – 51, 455
PDP – 19, 834
Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu
9. KAURU
APC – 34, 844
PDP – 31, 928
Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh
10. KACHIA LG
APC – 30, 812
PDP – 51,780
Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi
11. SOBA LG
APC – 55, 046
PDP – 25, 440
Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim
12. ZANGON KATAF LG
APC – 13, 448
PDP – 87, 546
Collation Officer: Olusegun Ajayi
13. SANGA LG
APC – 20, 806
PDP – 21, 226
Collation Officer: Alhassan Muhammed
14. KADUNA NORTH LG
APC – 97, 243
PDP – 27, 665
Collation Officer: Zakari Muhammed
15. BIRNIN GWARI LG
APC – 32, 292
PDP – 16, 901
Collation Officer: Muhammed Shehu
16. CHIKUN LG
APC – 24, 262
PDP – 86, 261
Collation Officer: Prof. Emmanuel Bamidele
17. SABON GARI
APC – 57, 655
PDP – 25, 519
Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Idris
18. LERE LG
APC – 71, 056
PDP – 45, 215
Collation Officer: Dr. Salihu Musa
19. JEMA’A LG
APC – 21, 265
PDP – 63, 129
Collation Officer: Dr Uguru Chike
20. KAGARKO LG
APC – 21, 982
PDP – 26, 643
Collation Officer: Ibrahim Adamu
21. KADUNA SOUTH LG
APC – 102, 035
PDP – 37, 948
Collation Officer: Prof. Wilson
22. IGABI LG
APC – 102, 612
PDP – 31, 429
23. ZARIA LG
APC – 111, 014
PDP – 35, 356
Collation Officer: Prof. Muhammad Garba