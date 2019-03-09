



Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday expressed satisfaction with logistics and security arrangements for the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

El-Rufai said this in an interview with newsmen while on queue waiting to cast in Kaduna at Polling Unit 24, Anguwan Sarki, Runfa Ward.

Gov. El-rufai also commend INEC and the security agencies for their efforts.

“Voters’ turn out is impressive. There are more voters compared to the last election.

“I am sure the turn out will be more and the elections peaceful,” he said

He noted that due to intimidation during the last election in some part of the state, government beefed up security in those areas.

He urged voters to come out and cast their vote without fear.