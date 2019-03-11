Nasir El-Rufai

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as winner of the governorship polls.

El-Rufai defeated his closest rival with a margin of 231, 259 votes.

Elections were held in the 23 local governments of the state on Saturday. The election was contested by 38 governorship candidates.

After a collation that lasted two days, Mr El-Rufai was declared winner by Prof. Muhammed Bello, the state collation officer.

Bello said the incumbent governor polled a total votes of 1, 045, 427.

His closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered a total votes of 814, 168.

“That Nasir El-Rufai of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having scored the highest number of votes is hereby returned and elected,” Mr Bello said.

Distribution of the votes indicates that El-Rufai won in 14 local governments while Ashiru won in nine.

Already, the PDP had threatened to reject the election result if is ‘against the wish of the people. ‘

In a press conference on Monday, the chairman of the party, Felix Hyet, alleged irregularities and rigging in the Saturday election.

See official local government results below:

1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

5. IKARA LG
APC – 41, 969
PDP – 22, 553

Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi

6. KUBAU LG
APC – 67, 182
PDP – 17, 074

Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba

7. KAJURU LG
APC – 10, 229
PDP – 34, 658

Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim

8. GIWA LG
APC – 51, 455
PDP – 19, 834

Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu

9. KAURU
APC – 34, 844
PDP – 31, 928

Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh

10. KACHIA LG
APC – 30, 812
PDP – 51,780

Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi

11. SOBA LG
APC – 55, 046
PDP – 25, 440

Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim

12. ZANGON KATAF LG
APC – 13, 448
PDP – 87, 546

Collation Officer: Olusegun Ajayi

13. SANGA LG
APC – 20, 806
PDP – 21, 226

Collation Officer: Alhassan Muhammed

14. KADUNA NORTH LG
APC – 97, 243
PDP – 27, 665

Collation Officer: Zakari Muhammed

15. BIRNIN GWARI LG
APC – 32, 292
PDP – 16, 901

Collation Officer: Muhammed Shehu

16. CHIKUN LG
APC – 24, 262
PDP – 86, 261

Collation Officer: Prof. Emmanuel Bamidele

17. SABON GARI
APC – 57, 655
PDP – 25, 519

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Idris

18. LERE LG
APC – 71, 056
PDP – 45, 215

Collation Officer: Dr. Salihu Musa

19. JEMA’A LG
APC – 21, 265
PDP – 63, 129

Collation Officer: Dr Uguru Chike

20. KAGARKO LG
APC – 21, 982
PDP – 26, 643

Collation Officer: Ibrahim Adamu

21. KADUNA SOUTH LG
APC – 102, 035
PDP – 37, 948

Collation Officer: Prof. Wilson

22. IGABI LG
APC – 102, 612
PDP – 31, 429

23. ZARIA LG
APC – 111, 014
PDP – 35, 356

Collation Officer: Prof. Muhammad Garba

