



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven of 11 local governments of Kaduna State, results declared so far indicate.

The incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is bearing the flag of the party.

His main rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining four local governments.

From the 11 local governments, El-Rufai has a total of 369, 757 while Ashiru has 309, 330.

Results from 13 local governments are still expected.

Below is a breakdown of results announced so far:

1. KAURA LG

APC – 8, 342

PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG

APC – 34, 956

PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG

APC – 6, 298

PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN

APC – 28, 624

PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

5. IKARA LG

APC – 41, 969

PDP – 22, 553

Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi

6. KUBAU LG

APC – 67, 182

PDP – 17, 074

Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba

7. KAJURU LG

APC – 10, 229

PDP – 34, 658

Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim

8. GIWA LG

APC – 51, 455

PDP – 19, 834

Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu

9. KAURU

APC – 34, 844

PDP – 31, 928

Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh

10. KACHIA LG

APC – 30, 812

PDP – 51,780

Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi

11. SOBA LG

APC – 55, 046

PDP – 25, 440

Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim