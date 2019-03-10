The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven of 11 local governments of Kaduna State, results declared so far indicate.
The incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is bearing the flag of the party.
His main rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining four local governments.
From the 11 local governments, El-Rufai has a total of 369, 757 while Ashiru has 309, 330.
Results from 13 local governments are still expected.
Below is a breakdown of results announced so far:
1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764
Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301
Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar
3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola
4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022
Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi
5. IKARA LG
APC – 41, 969
PDP – 22, 553
Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi
6. KUBAU LG
APC – 67, 182
PDP – 17, 074
Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba
7. KAJURU LG
APC – 10, 229
PDP – 34, 658
Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim
8. GIWA LG
APC – 51, 455
PDP – 19, 834
Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu
9. KAURU
APC – 34, 844
PDP – 31, 928
Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh
10. KACHIA LG
APC – 30, 812
PDP – 51,780
Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi
11. SOBA LG
APC – 55, 046
PDP – 25, 440
Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim