<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned to Tuesday, May 27, to rule on the motion seeking for a recount of votes cast in the governorship elections in the state.

Recall that the motion was brought before the tribunal by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 9 Governorship election, Alhaji Isa Ashiru.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Bako, adjourned the motion after counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission, Aliyu Umar, SAN, that of Nasir El-Rufai, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, and the All Progressives Congress’, Lawal Bawa, objected to the motion.

Ashiru and PDP had on Tuesday, May 14, filed a motion asking the Tribunal to order for a recount of the entire ballot in the March 9 governorship poll in the state.

Justice Bako had adjourned to Saturday, May 25, 2019 to allow the three respondents in the petition, Governor-Elect, El-Rufai, APC and INEC to file their responses.

At the resumed hearing in the motion which is part of the pre-hearing sittings, the PDP applied to amend its earlier application for the recount of the entire ballot to 12 Local Government Areas mostly in the central and northern parts of the state.

The petitioners now applied for a recount in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Kudan, Kubau, Soba and Ikara LGAs, mostly won by the APC.

Mr. Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) told newsmen after the adjournment that, “What we have done this morning is to move the motion for the ballot recount, which is to recount the ballot papers in certain Local Government Areas where we are saying that votes were simply allocated.”