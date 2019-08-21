<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Kaduna has dismissed the petition challenging the election of Senator Uba Sani as the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Senator Uba Sani had challenged his defeat in court, claiming irregularities.

But Delivering judgment, Chairman of the Tribunal Justice A. H Suleiman dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

He said from the preponderance of evidence presented to the Tribunal, Senator Shehu Sani, was unable to prove his case.

Sani, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated the former lawmaker with 355,242 votes at that poll while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Lawal Adamu, scored 195,497.