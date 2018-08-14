The Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, John Audu Kwaturu, has officially resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The lawmaker, had last week Friday dumped the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, citing impunity and failure of the party to carry his Southern Kaduna people along in the party.

Speaking with newsmen, Kwaturu stated that he has submitted his resignation letter to the office of the Speaker on Tuesday in Kaduna.