The Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, John Audu Kwaturu, representing Kachia and Junaidu Yakubu representing Kudan, have defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yakubu announced his defection in a letter dated August 7, 2018 and addressed to the APC ward chairman in Hunkuyi Ward, Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In his letter of withdrawal from the APC, Yakubu said his decision to leave was informed by the fact that the leadership of the party at the state and local government levels had become draconian.

“I write to withdraw my membership of the APC with effect from today, August 7, 2018. This becomes imperative in view of the draconian leadership of the party at state level and the local government level as well. I feel I will not serve the interest of the people in my constituency the said leadership,” Yakubu stated in his letter.

He added that the decision was taken after consultations with the people in his constituency.

The defection of the deputy speaker was however announced in a statement on Friday by the spokesman of the Reformed APC in Kaduna State, Mock Samuel Kure.

Kure said Kwataru had tendered his resignation from the APC and moved to the PDP.

Sources said six more lawmakers from the house are on their way out of the APC and are expected to make a formal announcement on their defection next week.