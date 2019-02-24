



Mr Barnabas Bantex, Kaduna State Deputy Governor contesting for Kaduna South Senatorial seat under the All Progressive Congress (APC), has lost his Registration Area, Manchok, to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the result around on Sunday in Manchok, INEC Collation Officer, Mr Yusuf Emmanuel, said that the incumbent, Sen. Danjuma La’ah, polled 2,301 votes to defeat Bantex who got 2,113 votes.

NAN reports this is even as Bantex won his Polling Unit with 227 votes over La’ah who got only 15 votes.

In the Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP also won with 2,991 votes, while President Muhammadu Buhari APC got 1,443.

The PDP also won the House of Representatives seat with 2,056 votes over APC who got 1,641 votes, UPN 243 votes, PRP 191 votes and SDP 50 votes.