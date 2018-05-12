Delay in the distribution of election materials have left voters stranded in most parts of Kaduna metropolis, Chikun and Igabi Local Areas who turned out to elect their local government officials on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election materials were yet to be deployed to voting centres monitored as at 11:00 am, raising concerns among some of the as to whether the election would hold.

In parts of Chikun, Kaduna South and Kajuru LGAs ithe election materials were yet to be distributed.

A voter at High cost polling unit, Michael Akok said he was out since 7a.m expecting that the election would commence on time.

He said other residents were out also waiting to be verified before they can start voting but the officials were no where around the polling unit.

An official Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission at Narayi Collation center, Mr Vincent Joshua, said that the delay emanated from commission local government office.

He said the officials were out since 6a.m in order to get materials to go to their various polling units but there was delay.

In Chikun Local Government, turn out in most of the areas was impressive as people were seen at different polling units awaiting commencement of the exercise

“We came out early for accreditation and voting but to our surprise we have not seen anything yet.

“This is 10:20 am and no polling station have started doing anything.

We want to vote and exercise our franchise but the officials are not here for us to vote.

As of the time of surveillance, no security official was found on the road from Barnawa to Kujama.

However, in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government, the distribution of election materials to the 26 polling units in the area was concluded early.

There was also heavy deployment of security personnel comprising the police, civil defence corps and civilian JTF.