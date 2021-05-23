The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has flagged off its campaign ahead of the forthcoming local government election slated for June 5.

The party also presented flags to its candidates in the 23 local governments in the state.

The party was expected to hold a rally at the Kaduna International Trade Fair ground, but it was cancelled over the death of the Chief of Air Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and others in a plane crash on Friday.

However, presenting the flags in Kaduna over the weekend, the State Chairman of the Party, Hon Felix Hayat, directed the flag-bearers and other members of the party to engage in a vigorous house-to-house campaign for the victory of the party in all the 23 local government areas.

“We need to unify the party in order to save the state and the country at large.

“So, I am tasking every member of the party to go to their polling units to engage and educate the populace on the importance to come out and vote.





“Every state official will be given an area of coverage so that we can monitor who is doing the work and who is not because we do not want anybody to take credit for what others are doing.”

He then conveyed the condolence of the party on the demise of the COAS, saying: “We are greatly saddened by this tragedy, coming at a time when all hands are needed to be on deck in dealing with the issues of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges facing the country in general and Kaduna State in particular.

“The PDP in Kaduna State condoles with Mr President, the Kaduna State Government, the Military high command, his immediate family, colleagues and well-wishers over this irreparable loss,” he stated.

One of the recipients of the party’s flags from Zaria, Dr Ibrahim Yushau, said victory is assured, adding that “there are people with ideas and people that will carry everyone along in the party.”

He urged party members to be committed in order to ensure the mandate of the party is achieved, adding that: “We are ready to take all measures to ensure that what happened in 2018 does not repeat itself.”