The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM), on Monday, declared the local government elections results for Chikun as inconclusive, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The SIECOM returning officer for Chikun local government, Samuel Ndams, who made announcement, said only results from seven wards out of the 12 wards of the area were submitted.

Mr Ndams said that results from five wards had not been submitted at the collation center, “therefore after due consultation with the SIECOM headquarters we decided to declare the LG polls in Chikun local government inclusive.“

Meanwhile, official results declared by returning officers indicate that the ruling APC maintains it lead in 12 local government areas, while the PDP won in five local government areas, even as results from three LGs are still pending, making a total of 21 LGs.

Election did not hold in Jaba and Kaura Local Government Areas.

In Kubau, Muhammed Tukur Bashir, the returning office, declared Sabo Aminu of the APC who scored 46,535 votes as winner of the polls, beating Alhaji Umar Abdullahi of the PDP who scored 13,398 votes.

In Giwa, Abu Shehu Lawal Giwa of the APC won with 57,005 votes defeating Bello Shehu Kago of the PDP who got 2,673 votes as declared by Muhammed Sani, the LG returning officer.

The SIECOM Returning officer of Kauru local government, Musa Yusuf, also declared PDP’s Shuaibu Goma, who scored 24,393 votes as winner against Bashir Tanko of the APC with 21,564 votes.

Also, John Mallam Lugards, the returning officer for Ikara LG has announced Ibrahim Salihu sadiq of the APC with 42,312 votes as winner for Ikara polls defeating his PDP counterpart Abdullahi Aliyu who scored 9,248 votes.

In Lere, the Returning officer, Aminu Ahmed Muhammed, has declared Abubakar Buba of the APC who scored 92,854 as winner beating Jumare Tanimu Magaji of PDP with 16,231 votes.

The returning officer for Sabon Gari local government, Micah Victor, announced Mohammed Ibrahim Usman of the APC as winner after scoring 20, 576 votes against PDP’s Suleiman Ibrahim Gambo with 9,580 votes.

Similarly, Ahmed Kofa, returning officer for Igabi local government announced Jabir Khamis of the APC who scored 47,630 as duly elected chairman of the local government against Abubakar Abubakar of the PDP with 2,449 votes.

In Sanga, Samuel Shamaki of the PDP emerged winner of the chairmanship contest with 20,843 votes, beating Charles Danladi of the APC, who got 19,757 votes.

Similarly, Nuhu Garba, SIECOM’s returning officer has announced PDP’s Peter Agite as winner in the Kachia local government chairmanship contest with 42,242 votes to beat his APC counterpart, Peter Dan-Baki, who got 33, 817 votes.

Returning officer, Kaduna North LG, Umar Hayatu announced APC’s Saleh Shuaibu, who scored 168,572 votes as winner, beating Muhammad Sabo Babayaro of the PDP who got 12,467 votes, while the PRP candidate had. 4,956 votes.

In Zangon Kataf local government area, Elias Maza won with 55,643 votes, against the APC candidate, John Hassan with 31,514 votes.

In Jema’a local government, Arnaold Makeri, the Returning officer, announced Peter Averik of the PDP winner with 45,361 votes to beat Mrs Cecelia Musa of the APC who got 25, 973 votes.

Lawal Abdullahi-Tukur, returning officer for Kudan LG also announced APC’s Shu’aibu Bawa-Jaja with 72,021 votes as winner in the chairmanship contest beating PDP’s Kabiru Isiaku who got 3,394 votes

Aliyu Umar, returning officer Soba LG also announced that Mohammed Mahmud Aliyu of the APC who scored 40,903 votes as the elected chairman against the PDP candidate Muhammad Surajo Tukur who got 13,835 votes.

In Zaria LG, Aliyu Idris Ibrahim of the APC won with 42,859 votes to beat PDP’s Yusuf Namadi with 16,033 votes

Similarly, Musa Abdullahi Mahdi, returning officer for Makarfi LG said APC’s Kabiru Musa Mayere won with 25,199 votes against Ibrahim Isyaku of the PDP who scored 13,088 votes.

NAN reports that the SIECOM has announced APC as winner of Birnin Gwari local government area but results not yet obtained.

NAN is yet to obtain the official results for Kagarko and Kajuru LGs, while that of Kaduna South is still being awaited.

While the APC and the state government have commended the results so far released as reflecting the wish of the people, the PDP has cried fouls saying most of the results were fabricated.