Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, yestrday said allegations of irregularities in last Saturday’s local government election will be investigated.

El-rufai added that steps will be taken to remedy such allegations if proved otherwise.

The governor, who addressed journalists after the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government congress for Kaduna North Local Government, said despite “human factor” which affected some aspects of the election, the voting machine worked “perfectly”.

Despite being adjudged free and fair, some electoral officials allegedly disappeared from some polling stations without announcing results.

The development prompted the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to accuse Governor El Rufai of interfering with the process.

While admitting that some malpractices were reported, the governor promised they would be investigated.

“We have received reports of some electoral officers leaving their position. The electronic voting machine worked very well, but the human factors are always there, they must be addressed.

“They will be investigated and we will learn from it. But, what we are happy about is that the electronic voting machines worked perfectly.

“They also contained vital information that election riggers do not know about. We will investigate everything and we will take every step to remedy them,” he assured.

The governor said the outcome of the coucnil elections has clearly indicated that members of the APC remain united.

“Our party is 100 percent united ahead of 2019 election. Our performance in the last local government election has shown that our party is united and one” he said.

Meanwhile, the council congress went smoothly as all the executives of the 23 local governments were returned through affirmation.

Chairman of the APC national committee monitoring team to Kaduna state, Comrade Saleh Moddibbo, said the congresses went on smoothly in all the local governments areas.