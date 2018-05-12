oters in Rigasa area of electronic voting machine Local Government of Kaduna State have hailed the use of the electronic voting system in the ongoing local government election in the state.

Those who voted told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the process was easier and faster.

NAN reports that verification of voters began at about 9:00am at the two polling units in LGEA Rigasa Primary School, Lokoja road, where voters cast their vote immediately after verification.

NAN also reports that election results were printed out to show the electorate that there were no record of votes before the exercise.

Malama Hussaina Maiadashi who voted at polling unit 020 Daura Road, said she was happy with the voting process, saying it was easier than previous elections.

“To be honest this year’s election is better, as you can see I just arrived and within few minutes I am done with both verification and voting”, she said.

Another voter, Mallam Abdullahi Bawa, who also cast his vote at Daura road said the EVM was easy to use and transparent.

Tahir Umar, an electorate, who voted at Miyetti Allah polling unit 017 said: “Voting is very simple and fast but the turn up is not encouraging because some people are not aware of the commencement of the elections ”

Also, an electorate who voted at Zagezage polling unit 016 thanked God for a peaceful voting exercise, adding that the voting machine was user-friendly.

NAN reported that there was a `\low turn out of female voters in the area.