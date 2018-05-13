The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Chairmanship and Councillorship election in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr Danjuma Baye-Luka, announced the results on Sunday morning in Zonkwa.

He said that Mr Elias Maza of the PDP scored 55,643 votes to defeat APC’s John Hassan who polled 31,514 votes.

The All Progressives Congress however won Soba, Zaria, Lere, Ikara, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kagarko, Kudan, Igabi and Kajuru local councils.

The results in other councils are still being awaited.

Soba is the local council of Senator Sule Hunkuyi, who is at loggerheads with Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Makarfi is the council of former PDP chairman and governor, Ahmad Makarfi. Governor El-Rufai’s candidates also won handily in Senator Shehu Sani’s constituency of Kajuru LG.

The council elections were conducted using electronic voting machines in the area.

In Zaria, APC polled 42859 votes, while PDP got 16033. In Soba, APC got 40903, while PDP scored 13835.

This is the first time a state has adopted the use of electronic machines to conduct elections in Nigeria.