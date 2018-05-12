Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has made it known that having a credible electoral process was more important than his party, the All Progressives Congress’ victory in the same poll.

The governor said this on Saturday after casting his vote in the local government elections going on in the state.

He noted that credible poll was more important than the victory of the APC as a party, even as he expressed delight over the impressive and peaceful turn-out of residents for the election.

El Rufai said that he does not care whether his party wins or loses at the local government election as long as it was credible, free and fair.

El Rufai said although there were initial hiccups with the electronic voting machine, the problems have been resolved and votes were going on smoothly.

The governor, accompanied by some state, arrived at his polling unit at 12:47 p.m and went straight for accreditation and then patiently join the queue with other voters. He cast his vote at exactly 1:09 p.m.

El-Rufai also said he was informed that elections have been cancelled in two local governments, Jabba and Kaura(the Deputy Governor’s LG) because of security challenges.

He said the electoral body would fix a new date for elections in the two local governments.

The election experienced some hiccups as accreditation and voting could not start at the scheduled time of 8 a.m fixed by the Kaduna State Electoral Commission (SIECOM).

This was because of the malfunctioning of the electronic voting machine introduced by the state electoral body.

In some units visited, our correspondent observed that voting did not commence early enough due to delay in the arrival of voting materials.

“The material especially the EVM came behind schedule,” James Japheth, an observer with the Voice to the People, said.

Also, there was an initial hiccups with the handling of the electronic voting machine which was later rectified.

From Sabo Tasha, in the Southern Kaduna part of the state to Ungwan Sarki in the northern part, the electronic machines were not functioning well as it should.

As at 12:15 p.m, accreditation and voting commenced at Ungwan-Sarki Polling Unit where the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai cast his votes amidst cheers.

Also, after casting his vote, a chieftain of the PDP and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Shehu Giant, expressed concern about the use of the electronic voting machine.

According to him, the residents were out to ease out the All Progressives Congress.