PDP Youths in Sanga Local Government Area in the early hours of Sunday besieged the collation venue of the chairmanship and councillorship election over alleged irregularities.

The Youths who turned out in their scores chanting slogans, accused the APC of manipulating the election process in its favour.

Mr Simon Haruna, one of the aggrieved youths said they were confident that the PDP won the election but that the APC rigged the exercise.

Meanwhile, at the collation venue which is the Local Government Secretariat in Gwantu, agents of the APC in the Chairmanship election completely refused to appear, a development the youths considered as deliberate.

The youths however insisted that the result of the election must be announced before they could either leave or allow anybody to move from the venue.

NAN reports that the election officials were only able to collate results of the chairmanship election from only two Wards before the disruption by the youths.