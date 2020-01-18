<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman, Sanga Local Government Area, Mr. Charles Danladi, has warned voters against perpetrating violence during the re-run election into the Kaduna state House of Assembly for Sanga and Kagarko state constituencies.

Newsmen report that the Appeal Court in Kaduna had ordered INEC to conduct a re-run in Kagarko and Sanga State Assembly Constituencies for clear winners to emerge.

Newsmen also report that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) had scheduled the election for Jan. 25, where 34,315 eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in 36 polling units.

Danladi gave the warning during a meeting with stakeholders on Saturday at Gwantu, Kaduna State.





He said that the meeting was to appeal to all stakeholders on the need to be peaceful during the election.

The chairman warned the people against indulging in any activity that could be counterproductive during the election.

“Anyone wishing to perpetrate unwholesome behaviors will certainly be made to face the wrath of the law.

“We advise people that do not have any business to do at the affected polling units, especially those that are not registered to keep away,” he said.

Danladi expressed confidence that justice would prevail at the end of the election to further earn the confidence of the electorate in subsequent elections.

The meeting was attended by security agencies, representatives of political parties, traditional rulers as well as religious and youth leaders.