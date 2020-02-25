The Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, elected Yusuf Zailani as the new speaker of the house.
This followed the resignation of the former speaker, Aminu Shagali, on Tuesday.
But newsmen gathered that 25 members of the house had earlier signed to impeach the former speaker before he tendered his resignation.
Zailani represents Igabi West Constituency in the state.
Also, Mukhtar Isa Hazo was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the house.
