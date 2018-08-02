The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter, Mr. Emmanuel Jakada has said that the affirmation of the suspension of Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani is unconstitutional.

He also said that a serving senator cannot be suspended on the pages of newspapers.

The chairman also insisted that he has set up a reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved members, adding that if there is any situation like affirmation it should have been brought to his knowledge.

Reacting to the affirmation of the suspension slammed on the senator, Jekada told newsmen on phone that “I am not around, I came for a programme in Jos. Look, the suspension does not come from the pages of newspapers. However, at the local government, there must be a committee to find out the allegations. There are a lot of constitutional processes to be followed before you can pronounce somebody suspended.

“As the Chairman, I have set up the committee to reconcile the aggrieved members so I expected that if there was any issue with any of the aggrieved member it is supposed to be directed to the reconciliation committee.

“Am so surprised that I am hearing this from you people, I have not seen anything like that on my table. I don’t believe that the right thing according to the constitution has been done.”