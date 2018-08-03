The chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has confirmed, that Senator Shehu Sani is on indefinite suspension.

“As the newly elected chairman of the party in Kaduna State, records available to me has confirmed, that Senator Shehu Sani has been on indefinite suspension since 2017 by the party leadership of Tudun Wada Ward 6, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“His indefinite suspension is still on and valid.

“A media campaign cannot change the valid position of duly constituted party organs.”

But the Senator faulting those who want him to leave the party, on his Facebook page said ‘: If my stay in All Progressive Congress, APC, is causing you sleepless night you might as well go to the hospital so that you do not have hypertension.”