The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state says Suleiman Hunkuyi, senator representing Kaduna north, is living in the past and will be retired in 2019.

In a statement, Salisu Wusono, the party’s assistant publicity secretary, said the senator failed in his bid to factionalise the APC.

In a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday, Hunkuyi had said that he would unseat Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state in 2019, to prove his worth.

Wusono accused the senator who defected from the ruling party to PDP on Tuesday, of ingratitude and betrayal.

“Hunkuyi should have learnt by now that boastfulness cannot take the place of political substance. Hunkuyi boasted in 2003 that he will defeat the incumbent governor. He failed, only to hurry back to the PDP as soon as he was defeated to the surprise of the APP that had given him its governorship ticket,” he said.

“After his tenure as a local government chairman, Hunkuyi failed in every election until the APC gave him its ticket to contest the senatorial election in 2015. This should have prompted some humility and gratitude that the APC had made him electable. But Hunkuyi preferred to delude himself that he made the APC victorious.

“Members of the public will remember how in 2017 Hunkuyi boasted and promoted stories in the media that he controls the APC, and will not leave the party. Hunkuyi tried but failed to factionalise the APC along with his coterie of entitled elite who think that politics is solely about their own interest.

“No politician of note in Kaduna is oblivious of Hunkuyi’s inconsistency and lack of political fidelity. It is another trading season for him. And we understand that he is desperate to prove to his new masters that he still has some political utility.

“But he needs to understand that it is Almighty God and the citizenry, that made President Buhari and El-Rufai victorious, and he rode on their back to win a senate seat, something that had eluded him for over a decade because of people’s dislike of his political baggage and ego.

“This embattled and disgruntled lawmaker regards politics as a business. Hunkuyi is living in the past. The divisive politics he is used too is being rejected. A new order is emerging!”

“He has a constant political trade mark of ingratitude and betrayal, traits that robbed him of any standing in the eyes of the public. He has shamelessly returned to the party from which he has decamped on a few occasions. The people of Kaduna state have documented his mischievous and unprincipled politics. They are poised to retire him from politics!”