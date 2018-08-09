Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State say the leadership of the party is not losing sleep over the defection of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and other prominent members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party supporters, under the aegis of the Kaduna Restoration Group, said this through their secretary, Muhammed Shehu, at a news conference on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Shehu noted that the defection of the Senator representing Kaduna North and others did not come to them as a surprise, alleging that the defectors had been more of PDP than APC since the inception of the present administration.

He consequently asked the APC national leadership to sack remaining party members whose loyalty were in doubt, including a senator whom he claimed was more of a liability than an asset to the ruling party.

The group’s secretary insisted that those defecting would pose no threat to the success of the APC and re-election bid of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the general elections in 2019.

He alleged that two of the senators from the state have never been supportive of Governor El-Rufai’s administration but rather have been playing the opposition role.

Shehu said, “The three senators from Kaduna state, two of whom were supposedly APC, played a greater role in scuttling the Kaduna State’s bid to obtain a World Bank loan that would have seen the state witnessing an excellent infrastructural and human capital development.

“They have been doing the opposition’s job better than the opposition, even before officially joining the opposition party. Their defection is just about setting the record straight; it is about where their heart and loyalty truly lies.”

The group’s secretary added, “We are happy to note that the APC’s primary source of votes, the masses, have remained intact and reports from our strongholds indicate that their support is still unshakable, and have equally vowed that come 2019, it is going to be another opportunity to demystify the so-called power brokers in the country.”