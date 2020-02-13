<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Africa Coach of the Year, Kadiri Ikhana, has given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) thumbs up on the appointment of Joseph Yobo into the technical crew of the Super Eagles as assistant coach.

Reacting to the appointment, Ikhana, a former national team coach says Yobo is a very intelligent young man who will add value to the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr, adding that he also comes with a lot of experience

“I am in support of Yobo’s appointment as a member of the Super Eagles technical crew, provided he has trained as a coach and he is certified to practice. He is very experienced, having featured in three World Cups and six AFCON championships,” Ikhana who led Enyimba FC to win the CAF Champions league for Nigeria for the first time told newsmen.





“Yobo will no doubt benefit from working under Rohr and will also impact his experience and defensive prowess on the Super Eagles team, having played under some of the best coaches in world football at both club sides and national team. I think he is a good addition to the national team.

Ikhana added: “Imama Amakakpabo whom he replaces got his chances with the home based Super Eagles and the Under-23 and blew them, so I am not surprised that he was dropped. Coaching is all about performance. Yobo should learn fast and must endeavor to upgrade his coaching certificate if has one already.”

On the reliance on foreign based professionals to play for Super Eagles, Ikhana insists that it has to be so because Nigeria’s best footballers are based abroad.

“Nigerian players hardly hone their teeth at home before dashing abroad, so it is very difficult to pick players from our leagues. Even age grades players have also join the exodus to Europe and North Africa,” Ikhana explained.