Kadaria Ahmed, veteran broadcast journalist and media entrepreneur, has accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State of not being useful to the people of the state in the area of security.

Ahmed, who began her journalism career with the BBC, stated this yesterday while addressing pressmen in Abuja, during a protest to the Aso Villa against the ineffectiveness of both Zamfara State government and the Federal Government on the banditry and incessant killings in the state.

When asked what she thought of the efforts of the state government in addressing the issue, she said: “As far as I am concerned, that Governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria.

“Quote me: he is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.

“He only cares about the people of Zamfara when it comes to politics. The fact that they are getting killed does not concern him. He lives most of his time here in Abuja. How can you govern a state for eight years from Abuja? What sort of leadership is that? We are so happy he is on his way out.

“He is hopeless as a leader. He has not done well for our people. Under him, Zamfara has deteriorated.”

The media personality said she grew up in Zamfara State, stating that the state has lost the peace and prosperity it used to be known for.

She called on Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara state.

“We are calling in President Muhammadu Buhari to show the people of Zamfara the same regards they have shown him. For two elections, they have come out in large numbers to vote for him. Can he also show that he cares about them?” Ahmed asked.

Zamfara State has been under the attacks of bandits who kill and kidnap people, as well as burn down farms and houses.