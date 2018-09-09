One of the Presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has vowed that he and others will deploy their legal skills to reclaim the party’s governorship victory in Ekiti State which is currently a matter before the Election Petition tribunal.

He said this when he met with the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, delegates and other leaders of the state chapter of the party as part of his nationwide consultations ahead of the presidential primary of the party.

Turaki, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, condemned the deployment of thirty thousand security personnel by the Federal Government to Ekiti State governorship election saying that they were deployed to favour the APC.

He wondered why a similar show of force could not be deployed to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges.

“We will address the issue of state police,” he said, “as part of our determination to address the principle of restructuring from various perspectives such as true federalism, fiscal federalism, devolution of power, resource control and regionalism.”

Turaki further said: “We need a president who can relate easily with other world leaders in terms of knowledge; a person who has no excess baggage of corruption or any other character deficiencies and who will make Nigerians proud. I am that person,” he said, adding: “I am fit, strong and ready to go.”

The chairman, PDP Ekiti State, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase described Turaki as a tested and trusted person. “We have a positive option or alternative that Nigerians are waiting for,” the chairman added.