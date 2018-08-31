A leading aspirant for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for next year’s presidential election, Kabiru Taminu Turaki, has advanced reasons why he will be chosen at the party’s primaries as the flag bearer.

Turaki, a former Minister of Special Duties, said this in a statement on Friday.

He described his chances as very bight, saying he has the requisite qualification for the office.

He also said he is well educated, has age on his side and is courageous.

He also described himself as well known and a man whose integrity can be attested to.

Turaki said: “My chances are very high and as bright as you can imagine.

“What I have going for me is my integrity, credibility, experience, education, knowledge, age, dynamism and courage, the capacity to build bridges across the country and above all, the fear of God.

“People who know me from the ordinary Nigerian to the highly placed know that I am well tested and can be trusted with power.”