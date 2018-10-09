



Presidential Aspirant in the just-concluded National Convention of the PDP in Port Harcourt, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has congratulated the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for emerging as the party’s presidential standard bearer in the 2019 general elections.

In a congratulatory letter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abuja, Turaki who competed with the former Vice President and ten others for their party’s nomination at the convention which was adjudged as fair and transparent, noted that Atiku’s victory bore eloquent testimony to his prowess as a formidable politician with a vast network of supporters.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs said also that the emergence of the former Vice President as PDP’s candidate attested to his widely-acknowledged attribute of building bridges of friendship across the various divides in the country.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria noted that the former Vice President has the requisite knowledge, experience and political sagacity to defeat the candidate of the ruling party, APC or any other candidate that may want to pose a formidable challenge to him and their party at the presidential poll.

Turaki noted further that the same attributes of knowledge, experience and political astuteness which the former Vice President has garnered in both the public and private sectors as well as in politics, stand him in good stead to tackle contemporary challenges facing the nation.

While wishing Atiku good health, God’s guidance and provision as he embarks on another campaign trail, this time to secure the votes of the electorate, Turaki assured him of his full support and collaboration and that of his political organization and network to ensure resounding victory at the 2019 Presidential election.