



Senator Kabiru Marafa on Thursday countered the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on the primaries for the election of candidates for next year’s general election in Zamfara State.

The senator spoke against the backdrop of the altercation between Oshiomhole and the Independent National Electoral Commission over the primaries in Zamfara State.

INEC had in a letter to the APC said the party has no candidate for any of the elections in Zamfara State.

But Oshiomhole countered with a response that the party produced consensus candidates.

Marafa, speaking with newsmen on Thursday, said there was no truth in Oshiomhole’s position.

Marafa, a member of the APC from Zamfara State, said there was no consensus candidates in as at the deadline given by INEC.

He warned the leadership of the party not to delve into what can be contested in court of Law.

He blamed the current problem in the state on Governor Abdulaziz Yari, lamenting that the situation in the state is as result of gross negligence.

According to Marafa: “The only thing I saw that is wrong in the letter of the National Chairman of the party is that there was consensus.

“There was no consensus until the close of primary elections.

“If you force any consensus on us, people are going to revolt.”