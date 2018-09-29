Kabir Marafa says he’ll win the Zamfara governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Marafa said he’s taking part in the primary because “executives in the governor’s camp” won’t coordinate it.

The executive officers of the Zamfara chapter of the APC loyal to Abdulaziz Yari, governor of the state, had adopted indirect primary.

But the senator representing Zamfara central and seven other governorship aspirants opted for direct primary.

He had earlier said he won’t participate in the primary. Governor Yari controls one faction of the APC in Zamfara while the other is loyal to Marafa.

In a statement on Saturday, Marafa said the assurance given by the national leadership of the party has convinced him to have a change of heart.

He said: “We are participating because they have assured us that the primary will be conducted through direct mode. Two, they have assured us that the executives in the Governor’s camp are not going to coordinate the election.

“Based on these promises made by the party at the national level, INEC and security agencies, we are going into the election. I’m urging all my supporters in across the state to come out to vote for me.

“The way our party members trooped out on Thursday for the grand rally of my campaign, shows that they are solidly behind me. Insha Allah, (by God’s grace), I will win.”