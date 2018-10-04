



Italian champions Juventus on Thursday broke their silence over rape allegations against superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the allegations “do not change their opinion” of the Portuguese striker.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus,” Juventus said on Twitter.

“The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”