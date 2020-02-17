<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will chair the seven-member panel of justices to review Bayelsa and Imo governorship election verdicts, that have triggered huge controversies and misgivings about the inconsistency of the apex court.

The panel will sit on Tuesday.





Other members of the panel are Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta , Justice OluKayode Ariwoola, Justice Amiru Sanusi, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji and Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Ousted governor of Imo wants the court to reverse itself in awarding victory to Hope Uzondinma of the All Progressives Congress.