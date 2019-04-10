<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the National Judicial Council (NJC), of bias in handling the case against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that the NJC goofed by finding Onnoghen guilty in the offences allegedly committed by the CJN, when no competent court of law had found him guilty.

The group also alleged that NJC’s recommendation for the retirement of the former CJN, was done out of fear and lack of courage to tell President Muhammadu Buhari, what the true position of the constitution and the law is.

“It is most unfortunate that the so-called NJC is a confused bunch which does not know its constitution or out of fear, has refused to insist that the government be held accountable to its dictates.

“Which section in the constitution empowers the cabal led by the President to suspend the former CJN without any court conviction or recommendation of the NJC?

“Again where in the constitution did Aso Rock derive the power to dismiss or suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria? NJC should bury its head in shame, especially when it is the body looked upon to organise the judiciary and discipline the legal practitioners. Shame on NJC for this unpardonable and avoidable blunder it committed.

“According to the NJC, Justice Walter Onnoghen had lost the morality of authority to continue as Chief Justice of Nigeria over the litany of allegations bordering on misconduct.

“The question is, when did mere allegation or accusation become a confirmation of guilt or misconduct? Who determined that he has lost the moral authority? Is it a properly constituted court of law or the cabal in Aso Rock running Nigeria that wants their own to take over the reins of the judiciary the same way they succeeded in taking over every other sphere of authority and governance in Nigeria?

“Why did NJC not wait in passing their guilty verdict to allow the CJN to be convicted of any of the alleged crimes?

“The world can see and prove us right that Nigerian judges are bias and lack of understanding of the constitution and simple elementary law that one is not guilty until proven otherwise.

“It is a shame on NJC members that with mere allegation they have padded the judgement of guilt on their fellow Judge and a respectable one for that matter, we will not be surprised to find out that the members of the NJC that passed that verdict may have been compromised by the people they are working for, the judiciary has ceased to be the last hope of the common man, and it is unfortunate.

“Who did this to black people, why is it difficult for us to reason like human beings. Where is that cornerstone of justice that says presumption of innocence before proven guilty?

“Have we all not seen how Fulani cabal in government are debasing not just, but our reasoning ability and our morality.

“To understand why Onnoghen was removed, you have to, first of all, appreciate who the chairman of the same NJC that made the recommendation is. Let us look at the composition of the National Judicial Council as prescribed in the Nigerian Constitution. NJC is chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria who shall be the Chairman; (the Fulani Tanko Muhammad.

“The same Chief Justice Tanko who now recommended that Onnoghen should leave the service while he himself is squeaky clean.

“No wonder injustice pervades every layer of legal practice in Nigeria. If the parent body can be so parochial, deviant and evil, how much less those they are meant to hold in checks like Binta Nyako and other judges in Nigeria.”