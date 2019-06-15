<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Presidential Candidate of National Action Council, Dr. Olapade Agoro, has observed that the pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari at June 12 Democracy Day is an indication that he (Buhari) meant business to bring in the glorious light thwarting Nigeria political darkness behind the tunnel.

Dr. Agoro stated this in a statement issued, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Agoro, called on Nigerians to join hands with the Buhari-led administration to find lasting solution to the menace of corruption bedeviling the nation at present.

According to him, “if anything else suggested President Muhammadu Buhari’s seriousness and determination in tackling Nigeria’s problems frontally, the speech made by him on Tuesday June 11 2019 in Abuja at the National Democracy Day Anti-Corruption Summit and that also further made by him Wednesday 12 June 2019 during Nigeria first Celebration of Democracy Day are all and must be all convincing enough that he meant business to bring in glorious light thwarting Nigeria political darkness behind the tunnel.

“That he could boldly, openly and publicly admitted that “regrettably the recent political experiences have been characterised by the corrupting influence of money on party politics and electioneering processes.”

He further said “This unwholesome practice has dire consequences on our nations, in subverting the exercise of free choice by voters, elevated corrupt and unprivileged individuals to positions of leadership and entrenching the structures of democracy devoid of accountability.

“This copiously reminded one of the statement made by that great Nigeria leader, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua admitting before the whole world that the election that brought him to office was flawed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, with his open admission that the election held in Nigeria March 2019 that also brought him into office on his new term now being celebrated was a charade flawed with elevated corruption,” he said.