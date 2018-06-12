The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as the new Democracy Day in the country.

Danlami Musa, Nasarawa State Chairman of SDP, gave the commendation on Tuesday during a rally in commemoration of the day in Lafia.

“Abiola got an overwhelming support across the country representing 58 percent of the total votes cast, despite running a Muslim/Muslim ticket,” he said.

Musa also commended the president’s decision in recognising Abiola and Babagana Kingibe by giving them the honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger awards respectively.

While asserting that the SDP would repeat its 1993 feat in Nasarawa State in 2019, he condemned the recent local government election in the state describing it as fraudulent.

Musa also said that the SDP would not accept the outcome of the local election and would soon decide on the next line of action.