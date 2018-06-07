The Nasarawa state Deputy Governor, Silas Ali Agara, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for deepening Nigeria’s democracy after declaring June 12 as Democracy Day henceforth.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Godspower Ede, media aide to the Deputy Governor and made available to newsmen in Lafia, Thursday.

According to the statement, the move by the President, has shown that he is an advocate of fairness, justice and sensitivity to the yearnings of the electorate, core attributes of modern democracy.

“I wholeheartedly commend the decision of his excellency which i see as a credible move to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“The decision has solidified President Buhari’s status as an unflinching advocate of democracy, fairness and justice,” the statement says.

The statement adds that the decision has finally resolved a sensitive issue that has torn many Nigerians apart for so long and will now unite and motivate everyone to uphold the tenets of democracy.

“We are aware of the issues and sentiments that trailed the June 12 polls leading to its cancellation despite it been described by local and international observers as the freest, fairest and most peaceful elections ever held in Nigeria”

“President Buhari, a Nigerian of northern extraction has shown true statemanship and unequalled leadership by healing the wounds of the past in declaring June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day and bestowing the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), a title offered only to the country’s Presidents, on Late Chief MKO Abiola, a southerner and acclaimed winner of the June 12 polls”

“Apart from the posthumous gesture to Late Chief MKO Abiola, the President also graciously bestow the title of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on Abiola’s running mate and lawyer, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi” the statement said.