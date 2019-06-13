<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday, said that the ego of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo stopped him from honouring the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, while he was in office.

On his verified Twitter handle, Fayose said, Obasanjo was the biggest beneficiary of the 1993 election, yet failed to honour Abiola.

He tweeted, “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame. It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year recognised June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, as well as giving national honours to him posthumously.

On Wednesday during the maiden celebration of the National Democracy Day on June 12, Buhari renamed the National Stadium after the late Abiola.