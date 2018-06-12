A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Secretary to Osun State Government (SSG), Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, has said that the former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, must apologise to Nigerians over the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Adeoti, who lauded President Muhammad Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day and for honouring late Moshood Abiola (MKO) said that the apology was imperative for the survival of democracy.

In a Democracy Day message signed by Mr. Kayode Agbaje, the Director of Media and Publicity of Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organisation (MACO), Adeoti insisted that IBB must apologise over his role in the annulment of the election believed to have been won by MKO Abiola.

Adeoti said, “For those of us who participated in the electoral process on that day and later witnessed what followed, one would come to the conclusion that God indeed loves Nigeria; that we all do love Him”.

Adeoti said Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from Babangida for the daylight robbery of the mandate.

He charged the former military leader to summon the courage and put aside what some of his colleagues might say, apologise to Nigerians and find peace with his Maker.

“Chief Moshood Abiola, irrespective of the feelings of negligible few elites, remains the hero of democracy in Nigeria.

“He paid the supreme price for the nation’s current democracy and therefore deserves the long overdue honour recently bestowed on him by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” he said.

Adeoti called on the government at the centre not to stop at the national award alone but go a step further to name a national monument after him.