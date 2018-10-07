



Enugu West All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu says President Muhammadu Buhari’s affirmation at the APC party convention in Abuja indicates that love and peace reign in the party.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the Special Adviser to the President on Justice Reform and Open Government Partnership, stated this when she addressed newsmen after attending Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ground prayers in Enugu on Sunday.

She expressed optimism that with the affirmation, Buhari would win the 2019 Presidential Election, promising that she would place Buhari’s election before God and sought for mercy and favour on his behalf.

The presidential aide, therefore, called on all factions of the party in the state to close ranks so that the party could muster the required strength to defeat the incumbent party in the state.

According to her, this is the first time since this Republic, that the ruling party in the state; the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Sen. Ike Ekweremadu will be running for an election.

“In the past it, was a mere affirmation for him. I am the only candidate with the magic finger to defeat him. He will be defeated this time,” she said.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu promised to ensure quality representation of the zone at the Senate, if elected.

She said that she sort the face of God at the Fr. Mbaka Adoration ground, weeks before the primary election was held, adding that the cleric prayed and assured her that she would emerge victorious.

“Fr. Mbaka prayed for me and told me straight that I would win, the contest was so hot and very unpredictable, I needed something that would give me an edge over my senior brothers that slugged it out with me.

“The outcome of all such prayer was what gave me victory. I owe every appreciation to God almighty. I will continue to hold on to God until I unseat Ekweremadu at the 2019 general election” she said.