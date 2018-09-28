A governorship aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo State, Jude Ejiogu, has given reasons why he detached himself from the apron string of his former boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha.

He assured the people of the state that he would not be an errand boy to anyone if allowed to rule the state.

According to the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in governor Okorocha’s government, who addressed newsmen at his country home, Emekukwu, on Thursday, he said he chose to stand on his own and run for governorship position of the state without anybody calling the shots for him.

Ejiogu noted that he does not necessarily have to be the governor’s son in-law before getting the support of the people of the state.

The Owerri zone governorship aspirant, however, said that if given the opportunity to run the affairs of the state, he would reposition the state and address the economic situations of the state.

He maintained that his desire to govern the state was driven by passion to enthrone a purposeful leadership devoid of segregation.

He regretted the decline in the health sector as well as the ill treatment to civil and public servants in the state, promising to address them if he assumes leadership of the state.

Ejiogu, who boasted that he has an edge over other contestants to the position having served both in the government and private sector, insisted that he is better placed and equip with the required knowledge and experience than the rest to move the state to a greater level.

He vowed to continue with the already existing free education established by the present government, but assured to declare state of emergency in education for a better implementation.