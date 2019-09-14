<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Massive jubilation and dancing erupted at Isabo and spread to other parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Halilu affirmed the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the March 9, gubernatorial election in the state.

The jubilant are supporters of Dapo Abiodun and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who since morning surged into Isabo, waiting for the outcome of the petition.

In affirming Abiodun’s victory, the tribunal declared that the petitioner, Hon. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) “did not only failed, but also irredeemably failed to prove” his case against Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Tribunal chairman, Justice Yusuf Halilu held that Akinlade’s petition ” is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed.”

He added that Abiodun was duly elected by virtue of scoring the highest number of valid votes cast by the voters and declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the Tribunal concur with it and has no reason whatsoever to tinker with the outcome of the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State.