



There were wild jubilation in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday over President Muhammadu Buhari’s triumph at Saturday’s Presidential Elections as celebrating youths became uncontrollable, posing threat to lives and property.

The threat was to the extent that security agents were drafted to the streets to stem possible loses of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration came with a difference as police intervened to save lives of innocent Nigerians.

The incident, however, took another dimension when youths recklessly rode on motorcycles, displaying various dangerous actions in the name of happiness.

In the course of the exercise, a bus lost control and crossed over a drainage system at Tudun Wada area while some motorcyclists rammed into a crowd.

The situation inflicted injuries on people, hence the decision of the Nigeria Police to come in with a view to maintaining law and order and ensure protection of lives and property.

In other parts of the town, the youth, mostly women and children, took over major streets carrying placards and posters of President Buhari chanting “Sai Baba-Sai Baba (Buhari is our choice).

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the essence of the intervention was to give protection to people.

He advised both winners and losers to understand that there were laws governing every situation, adding that the police would not hesitate to arrest anybody that tampered with the laws of the land.

Sabo advised those who lost the election not to take the laws into their hands, instead they should endeavour to seek redress through legal means.

“As an agency saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens, we will not allow things to go astray.

“We will not prevent anybody from celebration but let it be according to the stipulated laws and remember, we have traffic rules and regulations in Nigeria.

“Anybody that abuses such rules will not be spared by the security agencies; therefore, celebrate with caution without inflicting injury on anybody and without harming yourself,” he advised.

NAN reports that the police in Zaria intensified surveillance and positioned their men on strategic areas of celebration to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Similar jubilation took place in some parts of Oyo state where some residents of Saki in Saki West Council area of Oyo State expressed happiness as the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) declared President Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Feb. 23 elections

INEC had on Wednesday announced Buhari as the winner, beating his closest rival, Abubakar Atiku of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the keenly contested election.

Residents of the Saki, who expressed happiness over the elections outcome were seen in joyous mood, dancing across major roads and singing appreciation songs while praising the electorate.

Some party loyalists, who spoke in different interviews with NAN, said they were happy over the party’s victory at the polls.

A-middle-aged teacher, Mr Sarafadeen Onijo, thanked people of Saki for voting for his party at all levels of the elections.

“I am a follower of the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, and in spite of all that transpired between him and the party, he instructed all of us in our thousands that we should vote APC at all levels.

“I am so happy today that the honourable minister delivered his polling unit, ward and local government to PMB and other APC candidates, I’m happy,” he said.

A community leader and a businessman, Mr Gafar Ismail, said he was also happy that the party won in the council area.

“I just want to appeal to people to please vote our governorship and House of Assembly candidates across the state.

“This is the last lap of our project Next Level; please let’s complete the good work we have started,” he appealed.