<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Court of Appeal victory of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has sparked celebrations and solidarity rallies by various interest groups on Friday.

Interest groups celebrating Fayemi’s judicial victory include members of Organised Private Sector, Okada Riders’ Association, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), among others.

They had marched around the major streets of Ado Ekiti before taking their procession to the Government House amidst drumming, singing and dancing thanking God for the governor’s victory.

The appellate court in Abuja had on Thursday night upheld the victory of Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14, 2018 governorship election dismissing the appeal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as lacking in merit.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi while addressing the crowd assured that the victory of Fayemi at the Appeal Court in Abuja would spur him to double its efforts at delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr Tokunbo Adeparusi, maintained that there were various empowerment programmes for various groups and associations in the State.

Egbeyemi assured that the APC government would continue to implement policies that will better the lives of the citizenry who gave their mandate.

He said the court victory would serve as a motivation to use the mandate given at the last governorship poll to do more for the people.

Egbeyemi revealed that the retirees in the State now enjoy a new lease of life as they are paid same time civil servants received their salaries.

According to him; “Everyone would benefit from these government, those that did not get appointment will be empowered.

You are all witness to the changes in the life of our retirees in the State, they now received their pensions same day salaries of workers are paid.

“There is empowerment in different dimension for various groups in the State.”

Speaking on behalf of the various group, the Chairman of Okada Riders Association, Mr Kunle Asaolu, said the victory of Fayemi at the Appeal Court yesterday was a victory for all Ekitis.

Asaolu explained that the judgement affirmed the choice of the people during the last gubernatorial election in the State.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Fayemi to improve the status of the State and move it to an enviable position.

Also in his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant on Mobilisation to the Governor of Ekiti State, Prince Tunji Ogunlola said the crowd was made up of various interest groups in the State who had come to identify with Fayemi’s victory at the Appeal Court Thursday night.

Ogunlola revealed that the group had been on the street of Ado Ekiti celebrating before heading to the government house.

The governor’s aide appealed to the crowd to maintain peace and shun any action that could provoke violence in the course of their jubilation.