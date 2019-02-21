



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun distribution of sensitive electoral materials to the 20 local government areas in Bauchi State for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The exercise commenced at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office with Gamawa local government, the first to receive the sensitive materials.

About 289 card readers, ballot papers and result sheet were conveyed in 2 different vans heading straight to the LGA while other LGAs followed suit.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Bauchi was heavily manned with security.

The political parties conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

The sensitive materials were equally escorted by the police and some European Union observers.

But journalists were barred from the CBN premises with only INEC officials, securities and foreign observers allowed in.

Acting Head of Department Voter’s Education and Public Enlightenment, Ahmed Waziri, said: “Unlike the previous arrangement we made that after receiving this type of sensitive materials, we took to the INEC office for redistribution to the respective local government areas.

“Now that the custodian of the materials is CBN, we have to abide by the rules of the CBN in making such distribution”

“On the issue of restriction I can only talk about the INEC jurisdiction. As per CBN, I can’t say anything.

“I don’t work there, they have their own internal rules, INEC has nothing to hide. All the stakeholders especially the political parties, their representatives are here with us.”